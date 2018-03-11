Clearbridge LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Clearbridge LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5,802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 378,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

ASML Holding NV ( NASDAQ:ASML ) opened at $209.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,500.37, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $123.43 and a 52-week high of $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $1.7181 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. ASML’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

ASML declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

