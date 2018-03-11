Clearbridge LLC Buys 14,526 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Clearbridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $143.20 and a 12-month high of $188.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26,093.90, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $184.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

