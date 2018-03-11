Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $125.24 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $125,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17,600.00, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $109.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

In other news, CAO John K. Wozniak sold 45,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $4,781,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $704,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,563,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

