Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.24

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 460347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $13,130.00, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $222,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,098,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Citrix Systems by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,723 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $62,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 541,413 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

