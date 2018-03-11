Citadel Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Absolute Shares Trust (WBIF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Absolute Shares Trust (NYSEARCA:WBIF) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Absolute Shares Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Absolute Shares Trust (WBIF) opened at $29.66 on Friday. Absolute Shares Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $30.46.

