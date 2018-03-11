Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $35,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.58, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank’s operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, LLC and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC. Peoples Investment Company has one subsidiary, Peoples Capital Corporation.

