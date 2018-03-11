Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,417 Advisorshares Trust (HYLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advisorshares Trust (NYSEARCA:HYLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advisorshares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Advisorshares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advisorshares Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Advisorshares Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advisorshares Trust alerts:

Shares of Advisorshares Trust (NYSEARCA HYLD) opened at $36.85 on Friday. Advisorshares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2356 per share. This is a positive change from Advisorshares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/citadel-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-12417-advisorshares-trust-hyld.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advisorshares Trust (NYSEARCA:HYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advisorshares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advisorshares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.