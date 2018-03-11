Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Schwab U S Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA SCHB) opened at $67.39 on Friday. Schwab U S Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $69.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/citadel-advisors-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-schwab-u-s-broad-market-etf-schb.html.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U S Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U S Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U S Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.