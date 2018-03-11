CIBC Raises Theratechnologies (TH) Price Target to C$15.00

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$10.30 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$9.75 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Theratechnologies (TH) opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.52.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.
