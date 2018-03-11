Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$10.30 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$9.75 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TH) opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CIBC Raises Theratechnologies (TH) Price Target to C$15.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/cibc-raises-theratechnologies-th-price-target-to-c15-00.html.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of C$12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.70 million.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.