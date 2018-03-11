Chorus Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Chorus has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get Chorus alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chorus Ltd Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.30 (CHRYY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/chorus-ltd-plans-semi-annual-dividend-of-0-30-chryy.html.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services for high-end residential users and small businesses; and voice-only services on its network.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.