China Mobile (CHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $51.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised China Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of China Mobile ( NYSE CHL ) opened at $46.35 on Thursday. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 18.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in China Mobile by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in China Mobile by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in China Mobile by 61.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “China Mobile (CHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/china-mobile-chl-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

