Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,288.54, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 46.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

In other Chimera Investment news, CIO Mohit Marria acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.01 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

