Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,818.65, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.90. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

WARNING: “Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/chesapeake-energy-co-chk-holdings-increased-by-lazard-asset-management-llc.html.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.