Chemical Financial (CHFC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Hilliard Lyons raised Chemical Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Chemical Financial to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Chemical Financial has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4,198.32, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. analysts expect that Chemical Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, CEO David T. Provost purchased 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $196,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 5,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $331,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,236 shares of company stock worth $3,933,758 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 223,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 175,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

