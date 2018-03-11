Chegg Inc (CHGG) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,042,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,026 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,956,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,563 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $14,234,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 853,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Inc (NYSE CHGG) opened at $22.23 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chegg from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other Chegg news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,293.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Esther Lem sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,596 shares of company stock valued at $18,271,796. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

