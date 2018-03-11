Chart Industries (GTLS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chart Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2365219573397 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Chart Industries (GTLS) opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,874.49, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.19 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

