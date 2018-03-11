Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $478.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.02 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $123.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.82. 494,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,634. The stock has a market cap of $5,445.80, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider William D. Barbo sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $250,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Online Communications Bdirect sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,094. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,017.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,398,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 915,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 589,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-nysecrl-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-25-per-share.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.