Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 1,323 Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $157,480.00, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.77 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

