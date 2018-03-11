Caxton Associates LP Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc. ( STZ ) opened at $230.34 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,150.00, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

