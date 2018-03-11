Caxton Associates LP Has $1.12 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.63 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $37,460.46, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

