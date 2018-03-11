Casey's General Stores (CASY) Given Market Perform Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $118.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $119.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.80. 531,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,533. Casey's General Stores has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,158.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Casey's General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Cara Kay Heiden bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.77 per share, with a total value of $439,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,447,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,331,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,728,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

