Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (CWST) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 324,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,848. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,017.73, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 99,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,081,901.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,486. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,227,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 115,130 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 51.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after buying an additional 525,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

