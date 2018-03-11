Casa Systems’ (CASA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a research report released on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (CASA) opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jerry Guo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $689,834,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $14,491,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,440,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Casa Systems’ (CASA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/casa-systems-casa-equal-weight-rating-reiterated-at-barclays.html.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc is provides a software-centric infrastructure solutions. In addition, the Company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks. Its products include axyom software platform, delivery platforms, multi-service applications, capacity expansion products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.