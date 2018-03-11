Casa Systems’ (CASA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a research report released on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
Casa Systems (CASA) opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $689,834,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $14,491,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,440,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc is provides a software-centric infrastructure solutions. In addition, the Company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks. Its products include axyom software platform, delivery platforms, multi-service applications, capacity expansion products.
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.