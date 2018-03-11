Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter's from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Carter's in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carter's from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter's (CRI) opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,374.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. Carter's has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter's had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carter's will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Carter's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Carter's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Carter's announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $707,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $3,077,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter's during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Carter's during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter's during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Carter's during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter's during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/carters-inc-cri-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.