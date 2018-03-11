Carnival (CCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,100

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,000 ($69.08) to GBX 5,100 ($70.46) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,453.33 ($75.34).

Carnival (CCL) opened at GBX 4,738 ($65.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34,500.00 and a PE ratio of 1,822.31. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,432 ($61.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,435 ($75.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

