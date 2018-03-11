Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caretrust REIT in a report released on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Caretrust REIT ( NASDAQ CTRE ) opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,046.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

