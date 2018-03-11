Carboncoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $312.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00952097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003204 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010986 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00086972 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00175488 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin’s launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,017,740 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

