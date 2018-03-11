Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,123,960,000 after buying an additional 662,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after buying an additional 567,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,243,000 after buying an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,607,142,000 after buying an additional 280,710 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,160.79.

Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL ) opened at $1,160.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $828,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $824.30 and a 12 month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

