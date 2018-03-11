Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold Rating for Flex Pharma (FLKS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their hold rating on shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“MS Spasticity Data This Month. Flex announced completion of enrollment in the exploratory Phase II study in MS spasticity, with topline results expected at the end of 1Q18. We think this could be a meaningful inflection point for the shares as it could reset the probability of success for FLX-787. Trials in ALS and Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome (CMT) are underway but for the indications of cramps as opposed to spasticity, the indication for the MS program.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Flex Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flex Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.55.

Flex Pharma ( FLKS ) opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Flex Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.33.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 2,698.59%. analysts expect that Flex Pharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 720,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,699 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

