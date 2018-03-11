Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $222.00 Price Target for Shire (SHPG)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHPG. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen set a $225.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

Get Shire alerts:

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40,157.32, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Shire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Shire will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.8937 dividend. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Shire by 1,672.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shire during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/cantor-fitzgerald-reiterates-222-00-price-target-for-shire-shpg.html.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.