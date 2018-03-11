Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Arsanis (ASNS) a $26.00 Price Target

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) received a $26.00 price target from equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arsanis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arsanis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Arsanis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) opened at $18.00 on Friday. Arsanis has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.82). analysts anticipate that Arsanis will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The Company’s mAbs focus on specific pathogens and pathogenic processes. Its product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500.

