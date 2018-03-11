Can Fite Biopharma’s (CANF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Can Fite Biopharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 348.72% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “While we anticipated CanFite would need to raise capital we did not anticipate the added dilution announced in today’s raise and the potential impact of raising too little capital which sets up additional dilution.””

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Can Fite Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Can Fite Biopharma ( CANF ) opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.94. Can Fite Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can Fite Biopharma stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Can Fite Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Can Fite Biopharma

Can Fite Biofarma Ltd is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops new treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Company’s drugs are CF101 for Psoriasis treatment, RA treatment, for the treatment of Keratoconjunctictivitis Sicca, for the treatment of Glaucoma, among others; and CF102 for the treatment of liver diseases.

