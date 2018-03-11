California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.53 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE FCN) opened at $49.46 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,834.81, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $294,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

