Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.03 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ryanair by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $3,163,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc ( NASDAQ:RYAAY ) opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23,890.00, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 32.17%. sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

