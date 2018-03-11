Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in BlackRock by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at $577.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $96,750.00, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.00 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.85.

In other BlackRock news, insider Mark Mccombe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.64, for a total transaction of $1,041,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $240,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

