C20 (C20) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. C20 has a market cap of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C20 token can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bibox. In the last week, C20 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00969823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087732 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00175173 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About C20

C20 launched on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty . C20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . C20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling C20

C20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy C20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C20 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

