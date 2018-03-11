C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. 1,617,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $12,820.57, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $662,206.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,932.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 48,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

