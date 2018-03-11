Bytecent Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008536 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecent has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Bytecent has a market cap of $1.59 million and $8,609.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bytecent

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,033,379 coins. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com . The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

