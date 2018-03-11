BVF Inc. IL Sells 676,650 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

BVF Inc. IL lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676,650 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 709,048 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 310,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $14,667,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,280.00, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

In related news, SVP Michael Halstead sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $459,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191 shares in the company, valued at $3,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $994,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,210 shares of company stock worth $1,952,178 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/bvf-inc-il-sells-676650-shares-of-intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci.html.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.