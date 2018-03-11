BVF Inc. IL Sells 129,000 Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED)

BVF Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.11% of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncomed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ OMED) opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.18. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. equities analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/bvf-inc-il-sells-129000-shares-of-oncomed-pharmaceuticals-inc-omed.html.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.