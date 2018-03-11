Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ BRKL) opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1,309.90, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, COO James M. Cosman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hall II acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $784,850. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016.

