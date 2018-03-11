Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a $46.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $46.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $14,258.87, a PE ratio of -1,031.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.46). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,700.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,751,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,532,000 after purchasing an additional 437,693 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 150.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

