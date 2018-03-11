Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Price Target at $137.09

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.09.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $1,124,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 142,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $14,848,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,893.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,934 shares of company stock valued at $43,693,283. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TE Connectivity by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 81,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE TEL) traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 1,314,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,140.04, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

