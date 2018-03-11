Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) PT at $95.83

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Synopsys from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 952,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,345.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts expect that Synopsys will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $305,934.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,737,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,540 shares of company stock worth $4,278,688 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

