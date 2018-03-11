Brokerages Set Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Price Target at $191.51

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd.

In other Simon Property Group news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $106,780.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 105,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 405,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group (NYSE SPG) traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.57. 1,373,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $150.15 and a 1 year high of $176.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50,160.00, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 44.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

