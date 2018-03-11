Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Cowen upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered HollyFrontier from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director James H. Lee sold 5,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $242,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James M. Stump sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,536,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,478. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE HFC) traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,000. The company has a market cap of $8,250.00, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

