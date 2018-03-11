Brightcove (BCOV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ BCOV ) opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,588,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,004,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,871,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,570,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

