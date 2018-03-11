Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,613 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,741.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ ) opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,636.73, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

