Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,617.84, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.51 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,125 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $435,432.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $218,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,740 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/bottomline-technologies-epay-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.