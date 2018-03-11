Booking (BKNG) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2,520.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Booking to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $1,975.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,029.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) traded up $20.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,170.61. The company had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,816.59, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,630.56 and a 12 month high of $2,177.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 87.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,772.94, for a total value of $216,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617 shares of company stock worth $1,184,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

